IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2024

Shares of IG Design Group plc (LON:IGRGet Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 179.08 ($2.34) and traded as low as GBX 126.61 ($1.65). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 129.50 ($1.69), with a volume of 152,578 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of IG Design Group from GBX 325 ($4.24) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

IG Design Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.86 and a beta of 1.08.

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.

