Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the September 15th total of 10,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.4 days.

IMTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Immatics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of IMTX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 569,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,749. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $809.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.75. Immatics has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.17. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 23.34% and a negative net margin of 103.99%. The business had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Immatics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the first quarter worth about $165,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 14.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

