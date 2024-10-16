Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$99.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IMO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Imperial Oil to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$99.25.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$103.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.80. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$72.03 and a 12 month high of C$108.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$98.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$96.02.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.17. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of C$13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 7.6458814 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.