Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has $297,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $2,530,217.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,954,176.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $2,530,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,954,176.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,792 shares of company stock worth $24,728,364. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Coca-Cola Price Performance
NYSE KO traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.57. 3,079,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,124,136. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $53.21 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.59. The company has a market cap of $304.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
