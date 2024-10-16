Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Purchases 1,371 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,596,000 after acquiring an additional 890,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 29,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWD traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.16. The stock had a trading volume of 742,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,283. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.41. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $193.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

