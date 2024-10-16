Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Sells 5,277 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 3.6% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $914.21. The stock had a trading volume of 657,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,872. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $916.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $855.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $868.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.