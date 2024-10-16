Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 665,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,714. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $56.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.
