INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Short Interest Update

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days.

INmune Bio Stock Performance

Shares of INMB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. 131,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $103.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.85.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 26,333.59% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at INmune Bio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi acquired 15,380 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,124.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,554,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,196.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other INmune Bio news, CFO David J. Moss purchased 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,062.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,275,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,044.22. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi purchased 15,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $98,124.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,554,106 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,196.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 33,070 shares of company stock worth $200,087 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in INmune Bio by 124.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in INmune Bio by 332.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 89,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James started coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INMB

INmune Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.