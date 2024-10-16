INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE) Stock Price Up 9.2% – Time to Buy?

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $5.96. 20,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 36,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.
INNOVATE Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $532.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.
INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On INNOVATE
INNOVATE Company Profile
INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than INNOVATE
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for INNOVATE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INNOVATE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.