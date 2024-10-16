Insider Buying: Firebrick Pharma Limited (ASX:FRE) Insider Buys 454,545 Shares of Stock

Firebrick Pharma Limited (ASX:FRE – Get Free Report) insider Peter Molloy purchased 454,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,999.98 ($16,778.51).
Firebrick Pharma Stock Performance
About Firebrick Pharma
Firebrick Pharma Limited engages in the development and commercializing of novel formulations for the uses of povidone iodine in Australia. The company offers broad-spectrum antimicrobial nasal spray for the treatment of common cold under the Nasodine name. It also operates in the United states and Singapore.
