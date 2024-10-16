Insider Buying: Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Purchases 1,844 Shares of Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.67 per share, with a total value of C$15,987.48.
Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:NXR.UN traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,590. The stock has a market capitalization of C$623.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.62. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.08 and a 52-week high of C$9.15.
Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
