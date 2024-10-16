Insider Selling: Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) Director Sells 143,000 Shares of Stock

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) Director Lyle Braaten sold 143,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$82,940.00.

Lumina Gold Stock Up 1.8 %

LUM stock opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$241.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumina Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.32 and a 52 week high of C$0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.54.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

