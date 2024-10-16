Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $854,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,497.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.93. 1,954,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,664. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.04. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $74.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after buying an additional 721,923 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 78.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,987 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 96.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,720 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,365,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,827,000 after purchasing an additional 264,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

