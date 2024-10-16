IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.22) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 335 ($4.37) to GBX 400 ($5.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON IHP traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 380.50 ($4.97). The stock had a trading volume of 620,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,194. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 370.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 343.59. IntegraFin has a 52 week low of GBX 208.73 ($2.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 395 ($5.16). The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,378.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 8.80.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

