Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.74 and last traded at $22.08. 27,648,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 58,805,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

