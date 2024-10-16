Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $152.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.74. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $154.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

