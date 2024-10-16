InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Touchstone Capital Inc.

Touchstone Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the quarter. InterDigital makes up approximately 6.3% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of InterDigital worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.13. 50,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,229. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.38. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $156.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $3.77. InterDigital had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $223.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other InterDigital news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $269,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,681.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other InterDigital news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $269,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,681.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,102.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,205 shares of company stock worth $716,218. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

