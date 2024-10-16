Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $478.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $481.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.37. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $496.48. The company has a market capitalization of $169.71 billion, a PE ratio of 86.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,979.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.55.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

