Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Trading 4% Higher – Here’s Why

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $16.21. Approximately 3,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Trading Up 4.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $10.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.25.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

