Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $25.53. 13,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,344. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMW. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,101 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 111,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 179.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 30,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 144,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $332,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.