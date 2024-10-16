Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 138,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth $1,238,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

