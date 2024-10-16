Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $490.09. 10,326,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,075,438. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $474.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.10.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

