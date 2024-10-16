Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by MN Wealth Advisors LLC

MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $180.43 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $182.22. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.54.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

