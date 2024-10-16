Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.53 and last traded at $38.79, with a volume of 168116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.41.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.62.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
