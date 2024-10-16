Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $474.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.22 and a 200-day moving average of $116.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

