Investments & Financial Planning LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $202.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $204.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

