Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 14,412 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 138% compared to the average daily volume of 6,054 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

UEC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. 21,268,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,394,747. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.36.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uranium Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

In other news, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at $17,393,536.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Melbye bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 34,423 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 81.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 75,871 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.