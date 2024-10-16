Investors Purchase High Volume of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 205,346 put options on the company. This is an increase of 26% compared to the typical daily volume of 162,858 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLF. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 470.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 95.9% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 39.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:XLF traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 44,521,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,793,824. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.