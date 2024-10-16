Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $190.17 and traded as high as $230.98. Investors Title shares last traded at $230.98, with a volume of 5,741 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Investors Title Trading Up 4.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.83 and its 200-day moving average is $190.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.38 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.25%.

Investors Title Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Institutional Trading of Investors Title

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITIC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Investors Title by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Title during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Investors Title by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Title by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

