IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $24.72, with a volume of 21120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPX. ThinkEquity raised IperionX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of IperionX in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

IperionX Trading Down 5.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IperionX stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

