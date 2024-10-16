IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.50, but opened at $23.90. IperionX shares last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 8,935 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPX shares. ThinkEquity raised shares of IperionX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of IperionX in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

IperionX Trading Down 6.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IperionX

The company has a quick ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IperionX stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

