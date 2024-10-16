IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Lowered to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $275.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.87.

IQV opened at $232.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $857,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 55.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $1,864,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 80.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 20,369 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

