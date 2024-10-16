iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

