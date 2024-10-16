iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $261,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.99. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

