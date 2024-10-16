iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,289 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.73. 7,463,037 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

