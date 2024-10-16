iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Lifted by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80. The company has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

