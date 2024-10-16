iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $441,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

