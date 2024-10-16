iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Investments & Financial Planning LLC

Investments & Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 15.6% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $63.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.75.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

