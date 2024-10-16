iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

