iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.81 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.30.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

