iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.68 and last traded at $35.87, with a volume of 641740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,889,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,194,000 after purchasing an additional 396,558 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,854,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,954,000 after buying an additional 1,260,530 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,066.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,340,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,764,000 after buying an additional 1,225,766 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 377,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

