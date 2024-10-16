iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $92.85 and last traded at $93.26, with a volume of 5191578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.82.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.09 and a 200 day moving average of $84.50.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 357.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 389.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 29,635 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.