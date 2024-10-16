iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,281 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 2.0% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,586,000 after buying an additional 198,034 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 12,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

