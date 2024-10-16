iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2024

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEBGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.65 and last traded at $45.74, with a volume of 109871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.