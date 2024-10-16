iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.65 and last traded at $45.74, with a volume of 109871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

