iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.73 and last traded at $49.70, with a volume of 4531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $610.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

