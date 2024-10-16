iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.14 and last traded at $85.25, with a volume of 57046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.10.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

