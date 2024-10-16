iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.00 and last traded at $110.95, with a volume of 141803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.16.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.76. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,858,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,785,000 after purchasing an additional 480,177 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 456,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,433,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 425,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,040,000 after buying an additional 26,550 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 363,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,592,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 261,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

