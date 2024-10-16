iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUB opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

