iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $383.85 and last traded at $383.69, with a volume of 67246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $380.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

