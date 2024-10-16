iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $379.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.25 and a 200-day moving average of $354.33. The company has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $384.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

